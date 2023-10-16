Betting On The Emmys: Drama Categories, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

TV fans rejoice! And it’s not just because the writers’ strike is over. We now have the odds to win the Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year when DraftKings offered Academy Awards lines, I thought it was the greatest thing ever. Now, on an unambiguous day in October, it is like Christmas Day with the rollout of the Primetime Emmy odds—available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Drama Series

Diving into the award categories offered this year, it certainly feels like a chalky year. That is to be expected, though, when we are coming out of the 2nd Golden Age of Television with the transcended Succession (-750) leading the charge. It certainly would be an upset if any of the contenders could challenge the universally acclaimed show. Of course, shows like Better Call Saul (20/1) are highly regarded and its body of work speaks for itself.

The issue is Succession wrapped up its final season in May 2023, and Better Call Saul wrapped in August 2022. Just like the Oscars, recency matters and how can anyone forget the bombshell Episode 3 of Succession, or the final outcome of Waystar RoyCo?

The other contenders in this category are the HBO newcomer The Last of Us (+700) and the crowd favorite The White Lotus (11/1)—the latter competing in this category for the first time as it originally competed in Limited or Anthology Series in its debut season. The Crown (28/1), House of the Dragon (30/1), Andor (35/1), and Yellowjackets (50/1) round out the category, but none are expected to threaten the top of the heap.

Predicted Winner: Succession (-750)

Longshot Winner: House of The Dragon (30/1)

Best Lead Actor - Drama

It’s certainly going to be a fight in the Best Actor in a Drama category. In fact, three of the six nominees are from the same show. Succession’s Kieran Culkin (-110), Jeremy Strong (+300), and Brian Cox (18/1) have all been nominated, and it certainly adds a wrinkle Brian Cox got a nod while only appearing sporadically throughout the final season.

Other contenders in this category are fan favorite Bob Odenkirk (+350) who has yet to score an Emmy win for Better Call Saul. Also important to note is the carryover from the Breaking Bad fandom, and the fact that during the final season’s production, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack and returned to filming. These are some of the storylines that aren’t captured on screen and can mean the difference between an actor walking away with an Emmy and walking away empty-handed.

This is one of the most interesting categories this year. You can say that Culkin was at his best in the final season of Succession. He turned in his most dynamic performance of the series, ranging from his usual snarky, entitled billionaire heir to a grieving embattled son. Jeremy Strong has already won an Emmy for his role as Kendall Roy. In fact, there have been 12 actors to win multiple times: Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Dennis Franz (NYPD Blue) have taken home the prize a record four times.

This is certainly going to be the category to watch leading up to January 15th. Culkin is the rightful favorite but I can see a world where Strong gets rewarded for being the main protagonist of one of the most celebrated series of the last 10 years. I can also see an alternate world where the voting members reward Odenkirk for personal reasons and for a fantastic crossover from Breaking Bad.

Predicted Winner: Jeremy Strong (+300)

Longshot Winner: Bob Odenkirk (+350)

Best Lead Actress - Drama

This is a much more clear-cut category. Sarah Snook (-700) is the clear favorite, and rightfully so. She has been asked to do so much in the final season of Succession and has delivered. With the advent of a storyline introduced in the final season, she displays a vulnerability in quiet moments and a crack of morality emerges as the final season comes to a close. This is her first appearance in the Lead Actress category as in seasons past she has been nominated in the Supporting Actress—failing to win both times. I think this is her year, and in what I believe—with all respect—to be a weaker Best Actress in Drama year, I think all arrows point to Snook.

Predicted Winner: Sarah Snook (-700)

Longshot Winner: Melanie Lynskey (+500)

—Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega

