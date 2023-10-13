A ‘Friday the 13th’ Tradition! This is how to watch all of the films

With the Fall season fully underway, one of the underrated traditions of October is the lead-up to Halloween. While some look forward to dressing up and relishing in treats, there’s no better way to celebrate than by revisiting some classic horror film franchises. One of the iconic slasher film series is none other than Friday the 13th, which debuted back in 1980 and went on to spawn 12 films in total.

If you’re prepared to dive into a Friday the 13th movie marathon, here’s where you can catch all the films through streaming or purchase.

Max (streaming)

If you’re hoping to stream the “core timeline” of the Friday the 13th franchise, look no further than Max. The following films can be found there, with the lone exceptions being Jason X, Freddy vs. Jason, and the 2009 reboot.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th, Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th, Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th, Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1992)

Paramount+ (streaming)

For fans subscribed to Paramount+, you can find the core timeline of films here as well, with one added film to the catalog. The streamer has Jason X available to watch, but sadly, it does not have Freddy vs. Jason or the 2009 reboot.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th, Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th, Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th, Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1992)

Jason X (2001)

PVOD (purchase or rental)

If you’ve successfully watched the core timeline of films, either through Max or Paramount+, then it’s time to break out the wallet for the final two films. Both Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th (2009) are only available by purchasing or renting the films.

Platforms like Vudu, Apple, Microsoft, DirecTV, and Redbox should have these available just in time for a spooky October.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)