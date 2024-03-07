Bobby Bones brings 25 Whistles to DraftKings Network’s stellar slate of basketball shows

Two-time CMA Award winner and four-time ACM Award winner Bobby Bones and his friends are bringing their unique take on college and NBA basketball to DraftKings Network!

25 Whistles will be a limited series focused strictly on college and NBA basketball. Bones will be joined by his sports-obsessed friends Coleman Crawley, Kickoff Kevin, Producer Eddie, Mike Deestro and video producer Reid Yarberry. The show will cover the weekly happenings in the world of professional and college basketball with expert guests, which in the past have included Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd, Jerry Jones, Rich Eisen, Jay Glazer and more. Benchmark segments are expected to include The Tittle Tattle with Kickoff Kevin and the weekly 25 Whistles Parlay and you can not only expect the sport’s biggest stars to join Bobby on the show but also country music artist’s most rabid sports fans! The show will be timely, funny, and dedicated to all things sports.

Here’s a taste of what to expect from the show courtesy of Bobby’s profile on X ...

Coach Jannero Pargo almost cut us. And we weren’t even on the team. pic.twitter.com/JhNtc4CL2w — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 25, 2024

25 Whistles joins DraftKings Network’s already outstanding slate of basketball programming, with shows including All The Smoke, Bully Ball, The Truth Lounge and Oddball. Learn more about DraftKings Network’s basketball programming here and check out the full schedule and how to watch DraftKings Network for FREE.

Bones is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program, The Bobby Bones Show, which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. Bones also earned the honor of being the youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame.

