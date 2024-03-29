DraftKings Network to air PBC boxing prelims on Saturday

Live sports are coming to DraftKings Network! This Saturday, DraftKings Network will be airing the prelims of PBC’s boxing card beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with the full card available to watch live on pay-per-view on Prime Video!

See more about how to watch DraftKings Network FOR FREE here.

Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza will kick off the prelim action at 6 p.m. ET with the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title on the line. Bohachuk is 23-1-0 with all his wins coming by way of knockout, while Mendoza is 22-3-0 with 16 KOs. Bohachuk has the height (6’0” vs. 5’10”), reach (73” vs. 70”) and age (28 vs. 30) advantage in this one, while Mendoza is over five pounds heavier (159.25 lbs. vs. 154). Both fight an orthodox style. Bohachuk is currently a -195 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also airing on DraftKings Network will be a 10-round bout between Elijah Garcia and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis. Garcia is undefeated with 16 wins, 13 coming by way of knockout. Davis, on the other hand, is 18-3-1, with 6 KOs. Garcia, a southpaw, has the height (6’0” vs. 5’10”) and age (20 vs. 29) advantage, while Davis has the reach (73” vs. 71”) and weight (168 lbs. vs. 160) advantage. Garcia is currently a -1200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In advance of the card, Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, who will be facing Tim Tszyu in the pay-per-view card’s main event, joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Friday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Make sure to join us on DraftKings Network on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET as live sports come to The Action Spot!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

