Get ready for the Madness with DraftKings Network!

March Madness is upon us! And DraftKings Network is celebrating in a big way with a weekend full of special college hoops programming to help you get ready to fill out your brackets!

Programming from across the DKN family — including All The Smoke, VSiN, the Underdogs and The Sweat — will get you pumped for the field of 68. See more about how to watch DraftKings Network FOR FREE here.

The action begins with another Best of the Stash Marathon from the guys at All The Smoke. Tune in beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. as Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson chop it up with college basketball legends like Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, JJ Redick, Vince Carter, Chris Webber and more.

Check out the marathon schedule below:

Saturday Schedule Guest Time Guest Time Kobe Bryant 2:00 p.m. ET A'ja Wilson 3:00 p.m. ET Chris Webber 4:00 p.m. ET JJ Redick 5:30 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 7:00 p.m. ET Kelsey Plum 8:00 p.m. ET Dawn Staley 9:00 p.m. ET A'ja Wilson 10:00 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 11:00 p.m. ET

Sunday Schedule Guest Time Guest Time Chris Webber 12:00 a.m. ET JJ Redick 1:30 a.m. ET Kelsey Plum 3:00 a.m. ET Dawn Staley 4:00 a.m. ET A'ja Wilson 5:00 a.m. ET Kobe Bryant 6:00 a.m. ET Kelsey Plum 7:00 a.m. ET Vince Carter 2:00 p.m. ET Chris Webber 3:30 p.m. ET Kobe Bryant 5:00 p.m. ET Dawn Staley 6:00 p.m. ET

The Best of the Stash Marathon will be followed up by a Betting the Bracket special at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday that will be simulcast on VSiN and DraftKings Network. Tim Murray and Jonathan Von Tobel will go through every first-round game and talk with VSiN and DraftKings betting experts to get you ready for the tournament.

The fun continues on Monday with the Underdogs Monday Madness Special at 4:30 p.m. ET. Jordan Brenner and Peter Keating, the hosts of the Underdogs podcast and two pioneers in projecting March Madness Cinderellas, are here with your ultimate bracket breakdown.

Then we wrap up this basketball bonanza with The Sweat’s Bracket Breakdown at 6 p.m. ET. The three-hour special, which will also be simulcast on VSiN and DraftKings Network, will feature Sweat hosts Emerson Lotzia, Julian Edlow and Josh Applebaum discussing everything you need to know for March Madness with a who’s who of experts expected to include:

Mike Golic Jr.

Matt Barnes

Stephen Jackson

Boogie Cousins

Rachel Nichols

Lucy Rohden

Jess Smetana

Charlotte Wilder

Amin Elhassan

Jonathan Von Tobel

Tim Murray

So tune in FOR FREE as DraftKings Network will be THE ACTION SPOT for college hoops fans all weekend long!

