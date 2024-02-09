 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Week live from Las Vegas — Friday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

DraftKings Network is on Media Row to cover Super Bowl LVIII, and here’s what happened on Day 5 of Super Week.

By Andy Silva
Super Week is quickly coming to a close and our DraftKings Network shows have been live from Las Vegas every day this week! We talked to some of the biggest names and our hosts shared their expert analysis to get you ready for Super Sunday!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. closed out their time in Las Vegas with another star-studded edition of GoJo and Golic on Friday.

Justin Jefferson joined the show and shared his pride at being a 99 in Madden.

Another wide receiver took to the DraftKings set, as Nico Collins joined the show. The Golics wanted to know when he realized just how good C.J. Stroud was going to be in Houston. The answer is pretty early.

Another day meant another Hall of Famer, as GoJo and Senior were joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith. How different were the three different Super Bowl experiences Smith had with the Cowboys?

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Friday was Day 2 of Viva Más Vegas from Circa’s Stadium Swim.

We learned Stugotz’s top five Vegas acts.

Vegas standard Carrot Top took to the stage and can someone please hook the man up with a ticket to the Big Game?

Sebastian Maniscalco was also on hand for what he points out was an event you weren’t going to get anywhere else in Las Vegas.

Sebastian also talked about having the opportunity to work with the legendary Robert De Niro

Meanwhile, the crowd got a special treat in the form of a special live Friday edition of Back In My Day with Greg Cote. And ya know it!

And as their time at Stadium Swim came to a close, the Le Batard Show crew wrapped things up in a big way.

God Bless Football

Puka Nacua revealed his “Welcome to the NFL” moment from his stellar rookie campaign with the Rams.

Also joining the show was Josh Allen for his long-awaited meeting with Billy Gil, who famously wanted to antagonize him with billboards during last year’s playoffs. But before he buried the hatchet with Billy, Josh talked about how he finally beat Tom Brady ... on the golf course.

The Lombardi Line

Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony discussed Andy Reid’s comments that he never feels like an underdog in any game. Michael said this reminded him of an old football axiom.

Former NFL MVP and Raiders QB Rich Gannon joined the show and told Michael and Stormy that if he was down to his last few dollars he would NEVER bet against Patrick Mahomes.

