Super Week live from Las Vegas — Friday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

GoJo and Golic
Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. closed out their time in Las Vegas with another star-studded edition of GoJo and Golic on Friday.
Justin Jefferson joined the show and shared his pride at being a 99 in Madden.
"Honestly, I mean, I've been dreaming of being that 99 forever."

How important are Madden ratings to #NFL players like Justin Jefferson?
How important are Madden ratings to #NFL players like Justin Jefferson?
Presented by @DiGiorno
Another wide receiver took to the DraftKings set, as Nico Collins joined the show. The Golics wanted to know when he realized just how good C.J. Stroud was going to be in Houston. The answer is pretty early.
"When did you know CJ Stroud had this type of performance in him?" @mikegolicjr— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 9, 2024
"During camp … Just making the hard plays look easy. As the season went on, he continued growing and showing the world what he can do." Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) pic.twitter.com/eEhW94ol2H
Another day meant another Hall of Famer, as GoJo and Senior were joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith. How different were the three different Super Bowl experiences Smith had with the Cowboys?
Does @EmmittSmith22 think there is difference between a player's first #SuperBowl and their second even maybe third?

"There is a complete difference."
“There is a complete difference.” pic.twitter.com/iAaLLdOn8G
Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Friday was Day 2 of Viva Más Vegas from Circa’s Stadium Swim.
This morning, we dove back into the action with round 2 of the @lebatardshow at @stadiumswim! ️— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) February 9, 2024
The show featured legendary comedians, @RealCarrotTop and @SebastianComedy, who revved up the crowd for hours alongside the entire cast.
Hats off to the whole crew for bringing… pic.twitter.com/kWPeZCqAPa
We learned Stugotz’s top five Vegas acts.
@Stugotz790's Top 5 Vegas acts.
Tune in at 8:00 pm EST to see his number-one act from the stage at @CircaLasVegas.
: https://t.co/P2x8O4Jsjq pic.twitter.com/hfaJ1yrOmz
Vegas standard Carrot Top took to the stage and can someone please hook the man up with a ticket to the Big Game?
Somebody get @RealCarrotTop a ticket to the big game!— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024
Vegas’ longest-running heading comedian, Carrot Top, details his week of 70+ interviews trying to get a ticket to Sunday’s game.
: https://t.co/P2x8O4Jsjq
Presented by @1800flowers
Sebastian Maniscalco was also on hand for what he points out was an event you weren’t going to get anywhere else in Las Vegas.
"You're not going to get this anywhere else in Las Vegas." @SebastianComedy joins us for today's live show in Las Vegas.
Watch the full interview at 8:00 pm
EST on our YouTube channel.
: https://t.co/Bg0Wyc7NxV
Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner
Sebastian also talked about having the opportunity to work with the legendary Robert De Niro
"I had posters on my wall with this guy, and next thing I know, he's playing my father in a movie." @SebastianComedy describes the surreal experience of getting to work with Robert De Niro.
: https://t.co/P2x8O4Jsjq pic.twitter.com/lWJZpxPRYV
Meanwhile, the crowd got a special treat in the form of a special live Friday edition of Back In My Day with Greg Cote. And ya know it!
"What happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas used to be true… Bring back old sad Vegas." @gregcote makes history with his first live Back in My Day on a Friday!
: https://t.co/P2x8O4Jsjq pic.twitter.com/epr4uDtvxj
And as their time at Stadium Swim came to a close, the Le Batard Show crew wrapped things up in a big way.
We couldn't end a memorable week in Las Vegas any better than with Greg Cote and the Hee Haw 3 performing Jimmy Buffett's 'Lovely Cruise.'

A HUGE thank you to all who came to see us, watched on YouTube, and continue to support us! We can't thank you enough for this special…
A HUGE thank you to all who came to see us, watched on YouTube, and continue to support us! We can't thank you enough for this special… pic.twitter.com/M6jwqPlMdm
God Bless Football
Puka Nacua revealed his “Welcome to the NFL” moment from his stellar rookie campaign with the Rams.
What was star rookie WR Puka Nacua's Welcome to the #NFL moment this season?

Presented by @1800flowers
Presented by @1800flowers pic.twitter.com/k8hawN4dYT
Also joining the show was Josh Allen for his long-awaited meeting with Billy Gil, who famously wanted to antagonize him with billboards during last year’s playoffs. But before he buried the hatchet with Billy, Josh talked about how he finally beat Tom Brady ... on the golf course.
Josh Allen recently hit the links with Tom Brady.

How did the Bills QB do? "We got him."
How did the Bills QB do? “We got him.” #SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/jvcUM55l01
The Lombardi Line
Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony discussed Andy Reid’s comments that he never feels like an underdog in any game. Michael said this reminded him of an old football axiom.
"I never feel like an underdog going into any game."
@mlombardiNFL thinks Andy Reid is adhering to the axiom that there's a way to win every game and he just has to figure it out.

Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner
Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner pic.twitter.com/R54IeTcsqu
Former NFL MVP and Raiders QB Rich Gannon joined the show and told Michael and Stormy that if he was down to his last few dollars he would NEVER bet against Patrick Mahomes.
"If I had my last $5…I would never bet against Patrick Mahomes in a got-to-have-it, critical situation."

Former #NFL MVP Rich Gannon had high praise for the Chiefs QB when he sat down with @mlombardiNFL & @StormBuonantony.
Former #NFL MVP Rich Gannon had high praise for the Chiefs QB when he sat down with @mlombardiNFL & @StormBuonantony. #SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/5xf1eYECQk
