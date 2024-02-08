Super Week live from Las Vegas — Thursday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!
GoJo and Golic
Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.
It was a jam-packed edition of GoJo and Golic on Thursday, as the Golics welcomed an array of guests, from Hall of Famers to modern All-Pros.
Up first was Puka Nacua, who had a stellar rookie season with the Rams. Despite that, at the end of the day he’s a fan just like the rest of us.
Puka Nacua may be a star #NFL receiver, but he’s a fan just like the rest of us, too.#SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/qNGQTLDHU3— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
Puka also talked about who has been his role model when it comes to play on the field.
"The role model for me on the Rams has been Cooper Kupp. He's been a big brother to me. He's giving his best effort every time he's out there. I want to work on that in the offseason … I learned I led the league in drops, so I can never let that happen again."@AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/ZvHBC7R2Jt— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 8, 2024
Senior’s old teammate in Miami, Dolphins legend Dan Marino also joined the show. Marino has high hopes for the Dolphins’ future.
"When you look at the core of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, do you feel like that's the group that can get them over the hump?" @mikegolicjr— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 8, 2024
"The Dolphins could've beat anybody on any weekend if they're healthy … They grew as a team, and it should get better." @DanMarino pic.twitter.com/qDslJCynss
Marino also gave his thoughts on Brock Purdy, who we found out earlier this week wears his No. 13 because of Marino. Well, he should be happy then as Marino says he is rooting for the former Mr. Irrelevant.
“I’d love to see him win, personally, just because of the story. And he wears 13. Never hurts.”@DanMarino talked about Brock Purdy with @mikegolicjr & @golic on @GoJoandGolic. #SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/wkZiQP0Mol— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
Another Hall of Fame QB joined the show, one with a history with both teams in the Big Game. Joe Montana joined his fellow Domers, The 49ers legend, who finished his career with the Chiefs, may have been “Joe Cool” but that doesn’t mean he always got a good night’s sleep the night before a game.
He may have been “Joe Cool,” but did Joe Montana sleep well the night before a game?#SuperWeek / #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/SpBP9JBKEl— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 9, 2024
And Joe recalls one of his craziest memories, which just so happened to come against Senior’s Eagles.
“You’re lucky that was a touchdown.”— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
Joe Montana recalls one of his craziest memories, which came against @golic’s Eagles. As @mikegolicjr says, sometimes you just gotta know when you can make a play.
Presented by @DiGiorno pic.twitter.com/8yX2HrSFw8
Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Thursday was the big day, the first day of Viva Más Vegas from Circa’s Stadium Swim.
Die-hard and early birds showed up in force this beautiful Thursday morning for a LIVE taping of the @lebatardshow at @stadiumswim! ️— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) February 8, 2024
The guest list ranged from the legendary @WuTangClan to Mr. Las Vegas himself, @WayneNewtonMrLV, the always iconic @FlavorFlav, and the… pic.twitter.com/7jDtVjfO2i
Of course, it should come as no surprise that Wu-Tang is forever.
Wu-Tang is forever #VivaMasVega #SuperBowlLVIII #SuperBowlWeek pic.twitter.com/JYaE66mozE— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 8, 2024
Method Man revealed who he thinks has the most pressure on Super Sunday ... and it’s not who you think.
Who is under the most pressure to win Super Bowl LVIII?@methodman says... Taylor Swift— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
(via @LeBatardShow / @Stugotz790) pic.twitter.com/XnN7OmODx5
Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, was also on the scene, as was Flavor Flav.
Vegas legends @WayneNewtonMrLV & @FlavorFlav are here at #StadiumSwim for the @LeBatardShow! Yeaaaah boiiii pic.twitter.com/5mMP7jLfyx— Stadium Swim (@stadiumswim) February 8, 2024
to @FlavorFlav for kicking off the party today for #VivaMasVegas!— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024
Meanwhile, JuJu brought the Thursday Thunder.
⚡️☔@JuJuGotti is back and has picks for the big game!⚡️☔— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 8, 2024
Enjoy this week's Thursday Thunder from Las Vegas. ⚡️
Presented by @DraftKings #DKPartner
: https://t.co/AQPPTAAIWQ pic.twitter.com/LFptv0bxpf
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.
The Ross Tucker Football Podcast
Ross Tucker joined A Numbers Game on VSiN and DraftKings Network this morning. Does he think “FieldGate” will become a thing?
Does @RossTuckerNFL think “FieldGate” will be a thing for #SBLVIII ?— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
“Not a thing, unless somebody gets injured, and then it’s a thing.”
Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner pic.twitter.com/0UJi4Iio1E
Ross also talked to Steve Fezzik about the Super Bowl betting line.
“I make this game right around 2 but the Chiefs have all the advantages …”@FezzikSports breaks down the Super Bowl betting line: pic.twitter.com/4WZNLoC6ay— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 8, 2024
Ross ran into Greg Cosell on Media Row.
The Civilian @gregcosell in person! pic.twitter.com/MUblqCpx8h— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 8, 2024
And we learned that Ross is a big fruit-infused water guy.
Decided I’m a big fruit infused water guy. pic.twitter.com/p3N4Irpg8t— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 8, 2024
The Lombardi Line
Peter King joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss which way he’s leaning in the Super Bowl.
"I would just never pick against Mahomes." @peter_king joined #TheLombardiLine and was asked about his thoughts on the #SuperBowl matchup between the Chiefs & 49ers.@StormBuonantony | @mlombardiNFL— VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 7, 2024
For more, visit: https://t.co/3zTr7PT34B pic.twitter.com/FsHHv9YEt5
Darius Slayton also joined the show to talk about what it was like to play for Big Blue during the Tommy Cutlets era.
“It was really like living a movie…it felt like the Sopranos and the Giants football came and had a baby.”— DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 8, 2024
Darius Slayton talks about the Tommy Cutlets era for the Giants with @mlombardiNFL & @StormBuonantony
Presented by @1800flowers pic.twitter.com/JT7N7taHsZ
