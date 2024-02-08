 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Week live from Las Vegas — Thursday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

DraftKings Network is on Media Row to cover Super Bowl LVIII, and here’s what happened on Day 4 of Super Week.

By Andy Silva
Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

It was a jam-packed edition of GoJo and Golic on Thursday, as the Golics welcomed an array of guests, from Hall of Famers to modern All-Pros.

Up first was Puka Nacua, who had a stellar rookie season with the Rams. Despite that, at the end of the day he’s a fan just like the rest of us.

Puka also talked about who has been his role model when it comes to play on the field.

Senior’s old teammate in Miami, Dolphins legend Dan Marino also joined the show. Marino has high hopes for the Dolphins’ future.

Marino also gave his thoughts on Brock Purdy, who we found out earlier this week wears his No. 13 because of Marino. Well, he should be happy then as Marino says he is rooting for the former Mr. Irrelevant.

Another Hall of Fame QB joined the show, one with a history with both teams in the Big Game. Joe Montana joined his fellow Domers, The 49ers legend, who finished his career with the Chiefs, may have been “Joe Cool” but that doesn’t mean he always got a good night’s sleep the night before a game.

And Joe recalls one of his craziest memories, which just so happened to come against Senior’s Eagles.

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Thursday was the big day, the first day of Viva Más Vegas from Circa’s Stadium Swim.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Wu-Tang is forever.

Method Man revealed who he thinks has the most pressure on Super Sunday ... and it’s not who you think.

Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, was also on the scene, as was Flavor Flav.

Meanwhile, JuJu brought the Thursday Thunder.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker joined A Numbers Game on VSiN and DraftKings Network this morning. Does he think “FieldGate” will become a thing?

Ross also talked to Steve Fezzik about the Super Bowl betting line.

Ross ran into Greg Cosell on Media Row.

And we learned that Ross is a big fruit-infused water guy.

The Lombardi Line

Peter King joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss which way he’s leaning in the Super Bowl.

Darius Slayton also joined the show to talk about what it was like to play for Big Blue during the Tommy Cutlets era.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule

