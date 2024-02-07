Super Week live from Las Vegas — Wednesday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!
GoJo and Golic
Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.
On Wednesday’s show, we learned that Senior is a big paper guy, or as GoJo called Senior’s physical rundown, IRL Google Doc.
"My dad gets physical paper and he's like a kid in the candy store."@golic = a big fan of paper or, as @mikegolicjr calls it, IRL Google Doc.
Presented by @1800flowers
The Golics welcomed free-agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to the show to talk about what it’s like being a WR in the San Francisco system.
"Take us inside what it takes to be a WR in this San Francisco offense." @mikegolicjr— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 7, 2024
"It's just the buy-in. You have to want to block. They're giving Christian McCaffrey lanes to run. Those details make them the great team they are." - Kendrick Bourne pic.twitter.com/ljssK0jaoH
Dan Le Batard also joined the show. Dan is making his first trip to the Super Bowl in many years, and at least part of that comes down to being able to admire in the person the wonderful father-son relationship shared between GoJo and Senior.
"The only thing that brought me out to do this is the love that you two share." @LeBatardShow says he's moved by the bond between @mikegolicjr & @golic
See the full interview coming up on @GoJoandGolic!
Dan also traded notes with the Golics about their departures from a certain four-letter sports network in Connecticut.
"Once you leave ESPN, it's scary for everybody … But I believed in the idea that I could take 40 people I care about and do this myself. See if I can build a company that feels good."@LeBatardShow
Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer also joined the show to discuss the pressure on the 49ers’ John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to win the Big Game.
"Do you think John Lynch has the most pressure on him?" @golic— GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 7, 2024
"Without a doubt … I don't know who's under more pressure, John Lynch or Kyle Shanahan, but I know the both of them have the same type of anxiety when it comes to [winning a Super Bowl.]" @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/DrW8C2O6Vy
Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Stugotz and Billy Gil talked to famed fantasy expert Matthew Berry about the best Super Bowl party he’s ever been to. Let’s just say it involves Jay-Z.
What's the best #SuperBowl party that @MatthewBerryTMR has ever been to? And how does it involve Jay-Z?
Berry also explained why he likes the Chiefs on Super Sunday.
.@MatthewBerryTMR explains to @stugotz790 & @billygil why he likes the Chiefs in #SBLVIII
Meanwhile, do you think that Cam Newton will remember BIlly Gil?
Will Cam Newton remember @billygil?!
Watch the full show on YouTube now!
Watch the full show on YouTube now!
: https://t.co/Roa2Lt035O
Presented by @1800flowers. #VivaMasVegas
The meeting that we all needed also took place on Media Row — Puka Nacua Le Batard Show.
"They call him Puka. Puka Nacua."
And in big news, the crew got their first look at the set up for their big Viva Más Vegas at Circa’s Stadium Swim.
T-minus one day until our first live show in Las Vegas!— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 7, 2024
Watch our first reaction to the incredible setup at @circalasvegas! RSVP to see the show for yourself on Thursday or Friday at https://t.co/0yw5I2qu5W
Or watch the entire event by subscribing to our YouTube channel!… pic.twitter.com/kE833EQEZs
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.
Golic and Smetty
Stugotz joined Jessica Smetana and Mike Golic Sr. for the final episode of Golic and Smetty. Yes, the podcast is coming to an end. What will Jess miss most about hosting a pod with the legendary Senior?
Just call @golic "The Buffer" — he's making reputations better one co-host at a time
Stugotz, Jess and Senior are no strangers to the Super Bowl, but Jess and Senior discussed whether another Big Game regular — Bill Belichick — has coached his last game in the NFL.
Has Bill Belichick coached his last game in the #NFL?
@jessica_smetana & @golic weigh in.
Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner
Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner pic.twitter.com/CX2vu3RfWB
The Ross Tucker Football Podcast
Ross Tucker went over fantasy options for the Big Game with Joe Dolan.
What are Showdown Slates?
@FG_Dolan breaks down your DFS options on @DraftKings this week:
Ross also caught up with former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington.
If you like great fight stories (and different versions ) you're going to love the @LaVarArrington episode this offseason!
Ross also talked Super Bowl prop bets with Steve Fezzik.
"I like the Christian McCaffrey over 33.5 receiving yards prop."
@DraftKings #DKPartner
And of course, we had to get some more #TuckSpreads.
What should I go with? #tuckspreads
The Lombardi Line
Chris Simms joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss how wild it is that Las Vegas not only has a team now but is also hosting the Super Bowl.
"It's the sign of the times, the world's adjusted, the league's adjusting…"
How surreal is it for @CSimmsQB to see the #SuperBowl in Las Vegas?
How surreal is it for @CSimmsQB to see the #SuperBowl in Las Vegas? pic.twitter.com/Dt8VJSJdcd
Michael also broke down some of the unique challenges the Big Game brings and which team it might favor.
What does @mlombardiNFL think are some of the unique challenges the #SuperBowl presents and does one team have an advantage?
Presented by @DiGiorno
Presented by @DiGiorno pic.twitter.com/ODLp1I2YgT
Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.
DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule
