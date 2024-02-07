 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Week live from Las Vegas — Wednesday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

DraftKings Network is on Media Row to cover Super Bowl LVIII, and here’s what happened on Day 3 of Super Week.

By Andy Silva
GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

On Wednesday’s show, we learned that Senior is a big paper guy, or as GoJo called Senior’s physical rundown, IRL Google Doc.

The Golics welcomed free-agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to the show to talk about what it’s like being a WR in the San Francisco system.

Dan Le Batard also joined the show. Dan is making his first trip to the Super Bowl in many years, and at least part of that comes down to being able to admire in the person the wonderful father-son relationship shared between GoJo and Senior.

Dan also traded notes with the Golics about their departures from a certain four-letter sports network in Connecticut.

Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer also joined the show to discuss the pressure on the 49ers’ John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to win the Big Game.

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Stugotz and Billy Gil talked to famed fantasy expert Matthew Berry about the best Super Bowl party he’s ever been to. Let’s just say it involves Jay-Z.

Berry also explained why he likes the Chiefs on Super Sunday.

Meanwhile, do you think that Cam Newton will remember BIlly Gil?

The meeting that we all needed also took place on Media Row — Puka Nacua Le Batard Show.

And in big news, the crew got their first look at the set up for their big Viva Más Vegas at Circa’s Stadium Swim.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

Golic and Smetty

Stugotz joined Jessica Smetana and Mike Golic Sr. for the final episode of Golic and Smetty. Yes, the podcast is coming to an end. What will Jess miss most about hosting a pod with the legendary Senior?

Stugotz, Jess and Senior are no strangers to the Super Bowl, but Jess and Senior discussed whether another Big Game regular — Bill Belichick — has coached his last game in the NFL.

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker went over fantasy options for the Big Game with Joe Dolan.

Ross also caught up with former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington.

Ross also talked Super Bowl prop bets with Steve Fezzik.

And of course, we had to get some more #TuckSpreads.

The Lombardi Line

Chris Simms joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss how wild it is that Las Vegas not only has a team now but is also hosting the Super Bowl.

Michael also broke down some of the unique challenges the Big Game brings and which team it might favor.

