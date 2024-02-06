Super Week live from Las Vegas — Tuesday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

Both Golics went to Opening Night on Monday night, and GoJo starred in a package for DKN talking to players about everything from food (the ever-present Uncrustables) to fashion to the best movie sequels since Chiefs-49ers is itself a Super Bowl sequel.

While there, GoJo ran into Kristin Juszczyk’s No. 1 fan — her husband Kyle of the 49ers. And for all you fans and fashionistas out there, he teased he might have something special from her for the Big Game.

"I'm so proud of her... she's handled it with such grace."@JuiceCheck44 is @krisjuszczyk's No. 1 fan ❤️



Kristin Juszczyk has gone viral for designing custom jackets for Taylor Swift & Klay Thompson, and she could have something special planned for Kyle at #SuperBowlLVIII … pic.twitter.com/ehbDKK7Ssx — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Talking about the game, who does Senior think has the most pressure on them to win on Sunday?

They guys were joined on the show by Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, who is riding with Tom Brady still.

"At their best, you get one guy to win one game. Are you picking anyone but Patrick Mahomes?" @mikegolicjr



"I'm picking Tom Brady." @Stugotz790



"I may take Joe Montana or Dan Marino." @golic pic.twitter.com/53JHCpWJw9 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 6, 2024

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Stugotz, Billy Gil, Jessica, Lucy, Chris and JuJu are fully entrenched in Las Vegas and things are happening!

We got a reminder that no matter what else happens, Stugotz will find a way to win.

“I wanted to go to bed but I kept winning.”



We think it’s fair to say that @Stugotz790 is having an UNREAL time in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/5hjhtokVsv — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Stu shared that having a good strut is KEY to Media Row at the Super Bowl.

"You gotta strut like you own the place, Billy..."@Stugotz790 says a good strut is KEY to Media Row at the #SuperBowl



Presented by @1800flowers pic.twitter.com/GvbvSeKqA5 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, JuJu Gotti shared who he thinks is the coach with the best vibes in the NFL.

Meanwhile, who does @JuJuGotti think is the best vibes coach in the #NFL ? pic.twitter.com/BgRH5ioyli — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Speaking of vibes, they were immaculate when JuJu took the streets to be among the people.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker was also at Opening Night on Monday and talked to Leo Chenal about his ... unique ... childhood pet collection.

Leo Chenal childhood animal checklist…



Alligator ✅

Cows ✅

Goats ✅

Mountain lion ✅



pic.twitter.com/qyZFiBmHmF — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Ross also caught up with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and more.

Talking with Steve Spagnuolo, Drue Tranquill, Jake Brendel, & more! https://t.co/AfVmBEAOf3 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Ross does have some advice for the 49ers when it comes to their complaining.

The Lombardi Line

Comedian Frank Caliendo joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss his famous impressions, including some familiar to football fans.

And Michael breaks down some running back props in a game of Bet It or Forget It.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!