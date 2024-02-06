 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Week live from Las Vegas — Tuesday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

DraftKings Network is on Media Row to cover Super Bowl LVIII, and here’s what happened on Day 2 of Super Week.

By Andy Silva
Krysten Llamas/Instagram

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

Head to the official DraftKings Youtube channel for video content from Super Week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

Both Golics went to Opening Night on Monday night, and GoJo starred in a package for DKN talking to players about everything from food (the ever-present Uncrustables) to fashion to the best movie sequels since Chiefs-49ers is itself a Super Bowl sequel.

While there, GoJo ran into Kristin Juszczyk’s No. 1 fan — her husband Kyle of the 49ers. And for all you fans and fashionistas out there, he teased he might have something special from her for the Big Game.

Talking about the game, who does Senior think has the most pressure on them to win on Sunday?

They guys were joined on the show by Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, who is riding with Tom Brady still.

Watch full episodes of GoJo and Golic on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Stugotz, Billy Gil, Jessica, Lucy, Chris and JuJu are fully entrenched in Las Vegas and things are happening!

We got a reminder that no matter what else happens, Stugotz will find a way to win.

Stu shared that having a good strut is KEY to Media Row at the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, JuJu Gotti shared who he thinks is the coach with the best vibes in the NFL.

Speaking of vibes, they were immaculate when JuJu took the streets to be among the people.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

Watch more from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker was also at Opening Night on Monday and talked to Leo Chenal about his ... unique ... childhood pet collection.

Ross also caught up with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and more.

Meanwhile, Ross does have some advice for the 49ers when it comes to their complaining.

Watch more from The Ross Tucker Podcast on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The Lombardi Line

Comedian Frank Caliendo joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss his famous impressions, including some familiar to football fans.

And Michael breaks down some running back props in a game of Bet It or Forget It.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

In This Stream

Stay up-to-date with DraftKings Network’s Super Week content from Super Bowl LVIII

View all 11 stories

More From DraftKings Network