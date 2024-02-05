Super Week live from Las Vegas — Monday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

The guys were joined by a range of guests Monday, including Senior’s podcast partner Jessica Smetana from Golic & Smetty and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, plus Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony from The Lombardi Line.

In addition to making an interesting analogy to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in F1, Jessica also talked about the Big Ten and SEC forming an “advisory group.”

"They brought together athletic directors, presidents, and chancellors. In college football, decisions are made at the president/chancellor level." @mikegolicjr



"They brought together the most powerful group of Hilton and Marriot rewards members imaginable." @jessica_smetana pic.twitter.com/DhqspxqC8X — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 5, 2024

Michael discussed with the Golics why people aren’t rallying behind the ultimate underdog in Brock Purdy.

"Why have people been hesitant to buy into Brock Purdy?" @mikegolicjr



"They don't want to be wrong … No one is willing to change their mind once they grade a player." @mlombardiNFL



"And you see that with his Mr. Irrelevant tag." @StormBuonantony pic.twitter.com/u70vRRANeA — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 5, 2024

And GoJo showed why it’s probably for the best that it will be Senior on the field for a potential postgame run-in with Taylor Swift.

“I’d burst into flames, my body would be reduced to atoms. I would simply perish.”



Maybe it’s a good thing for all involved that @golic will be on the sidelines for the #SuperBowl & a potential Taylor Swift sighting and not @mikegolicjr.



Presented by @1800flowers pic.twitter.com/ycsD53Zihm — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 5, 2024

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Stugotz, Billy Gil, Jessica, Lucy, Chris and JuJu have arrived in Las Vegas!

As always, Stu was quick to mark his territory on Sunday and let all who visit Media Row know whose house it is.

The calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/K7CJ7Bz1HA — Jon Weiner (@Stugotz790) February 4, 2024

On Monday, JuJu shared why he wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to win the Super Bowl — to make the haters drink it all in.

“I hope Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift win this game so bad…” — @JuJuGotti



Haters gonna hate hate hate, but will Travis & Taylor Shake It Off in victory? #SuperWeek #SBLVIII #DraftKings pic.twitter.com/oI4OguHFXh — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 5, 2024

Chris, on the other hand, notes that if Brock Purdy can vanquish the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes we’ll all have to give Mr. Irrelevant his props.

And Chris has also already mapped out how he wants to the whole week to go from Media Row.

What does @__ChrisCote think the @LeBatardShow crew should be talking about each day of #SuperWeek from Media Row at #SBLVIII ? pic.twitter.com/GLT56Jw1PB — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

The show will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker is also in town and he’s checked out the DraftKings digs bright and early.

Let’s have a great week! pic.twitter.com/jZbaofoBeJ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 5, 2024

Of course, Ross being Ross, had to get into some the #TuckSpreads.

No game today but still have mashed potatoes, beef short ribs, Super Bowl prop parlays, and crab cakes for you. #tuckspreads pic.twitter.com/SBEzagmACt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 4, 2024

Am I the only color analyst in the world at the @SuperBowl Food & Beverage preview?



Yes.



Yes I am. #tuckspreads pic.twitter.com/09mzdbjyGM — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 5, 2024

The GM Shuffle

Michael Lombardi and Feme Abebefe were together on Media Row on Monday and they broke down the coaching matchup between Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan in Super Bowl LVIII.

“The strategy of the game is going to be really what matters.” @mlombardiNFL & @FemiAbebefe discuss the coaching matchup between Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan in #SBLVIII .



Presented by @bayeraspirin #BayerAspirinPartner pic.twitter.com/2oSnET36R1 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Super Week brought back some Super memories for Michael, as he reminisced about his first Super Bowl ring with the 49ers under the legendary Bill Walsh.

Tune in later on in Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The GM Shuffle will air on Thursday and Saturday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

The Lombardi Line

Former NFL and college head coach Herm Edwards joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss how he would defend the Chiefs.

“If you’re the 49ers it all starts on first down. You can’t allow (the Chiefs) to get five and six yards on first down.”@HermEdwards tells @mlombardiNFL & @StormBuonantony how he would defend the Chiefs.#SuperWeek / #DraftKings / #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/31a56oLVBx — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 5, 2024

And returning the favor, Mike Golic Sr. joined the show to talk about Brock Purdy and the notion of “game managers.”

"I know we use the word game manager, I think game managers become the F word in football."



On The Lombardi Line, @golic joined @mlombardiNFL and @StormBuonantony to discuss what Brock Purdy can bring to the upcoming #SuperBowlLVIII.



Visit: https://t.co/3zTr7PSvf3 pic.twitter.com/VdZCltQzLK — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 5, 2024

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!