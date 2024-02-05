 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Week live from Las Vegas — Monday’s Sights and Sounds from Media Row

DraftKings Network is on Media Row to cover Super Bowl LVIII, and here’s what happened Monday.

By Andy Silva
Krysten Llamas/Instagram

Super Week is here and our DraftKings Network shows will be live from Las Vegas every day leading up to the Big Game! We’ll talk to the biggest names and our experts will provide up-to-the-minute analysis to gear you up for Super Sunday!

Head to the official DraftKings Youtube channel for video content from Super Week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII!

GoJo and Golic

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are bringing GoJo and Golic to the afternoons this week, moving to 4-6 p.m. ET with Best Of episodes airing in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET timeslot.

The guys were joined by a range of guests Monday, including Senior’s podcast partner Jessica Smetana from Golic & Smetty and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, plus Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony from The Lombardi Line.

In addition to making an interesting analogy to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in F1, Jessica also talked about the Big Ten and SEC forming an “advisory group.”

Michael discussed with the Golics why people aren’t rallying behind the ultimate underdog in Brock Purdy.

And GoJo showed why it’s probably for the best that it will be Senior on the field for a potential postgame run-in with Taylor Swift.

Watch full episodes of GoJo and Golic on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Stugotz, Billy Gil, Jessica, Lucy, Chris and JuJu have arrived in Las Vegas!

As always, Stu was quick to mark his territory on Sunday and let all who visit Media Row know whose house it is.

On Monday, JuJu shared why he wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to win the Super Bowl — to make the haters drink it all in.

Chris, on the other hand, notes that if Brock Purdy can vanquish the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes we’ll all have to give Mr. Irrelevant his props.

And Chris has also already mapped out how he wants to the whole week to go from Media Row.

The show will be taking its act to Circa’s Stadium Swim from 1-3 p.m. ET Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, for Viva Más Vegas and will air on DraftKings Network all week from 8-11 p.m. ET covering all things football and pop culture. For more on Viva Más Vegas, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside,” and to RSVP click here.

Watch more from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The Ross Tucker Football Podcast

Ross Tucker is also in town and he’s checked out the DraftKings digs bright and early.

Of course, Ross being Ross, had to get into some the #TuckSpreads.

Watch more from The Ross Tucker Podcast on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The GM Shuffle

Michael Lombardi and Feme Abebefe were together on Media Row on Monday and they broke down the coaching matchup between Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan in Super Bowl LVIII.

Meanwhile, Super Week brought back some Super memories for Michael, as he reminisced about his first Super Bowl ring with the 49ers under the legendary Bill Walsh.

Tune in later on in Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The GM Shuffle will air on Thursday and Saturday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

The Lombardi Line

Former NFL and college head coach Herm Edwards joined Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony to discuss how he would defend the Chiefs.

And returning the favor, Mike Golic Sr. joined the show to talk about Brock Purdy and the notion of “game managers.”

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as The Lombardi Line will air from 2-3 p.m. ET.

DraftKings Network Super Week Schedule

