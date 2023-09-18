DraftKings Network is Now LIVE on The Roku Channel

It’s been a busy handful of months around here, and we’re taking the whole “No Days Off” mantra seriously. On the heels of launching DraftKings Network in May and rolling out an ever-expanding roster of top-notch talent and programming, today we’re thrilled to announce that you can now watch DraftKings Network on The Roku Channel!

The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform, reaching an estimated 100 million people and enjoying the honor of being the No. 1 free ad-supported television (FAST) service on the entire Roku platform. It’s totally free to watch from Roku devices or TVs (check out channel 254), and is also a click away at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices. Here, you’ll find DraftKings Network alongside 350+ live channels, thousands of free TV shows and hit movies, and Roku originals.

What does this mean for you? Well, now there are even more ways to enjoy your favorite shows on DraftKings Network, with viewing options truly built for however you like to watch. From streaming new fall standout Pablo Torre Finds Out right here on DraftKingsNetwork.com to watching GoJo and Golic every morning from 8-10 a.m. ET on Samsung TV Plus (and now the Roku Channel), you’re never far from the Action Spot.

As a reminder, you can always find our full schedule of programming here, with recent highlights including a revamped weekend lineup with The Sweat, Lombardi Line and Brent Musburger’s Countdown to Kickoff supercharging your NFL betting and DFS prep work. And of course, whenever you want to catch up on your favorite shows by reading recaps and checking out exclusive clips, be sure to visit our Shows hub page.

Finally, we know more than most how fast things can develop in the world of sports, which is why we also encourage you to follow DraftKings Network on X (Twitter) for breaking news, instant analysis, exclusive insights, show clips, hot takes, and so much more.

