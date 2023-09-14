Pablo Torre Finds Out ... that the Lando show will actually be a movie?

Not only does Pablo Torre have a brand new show — Pablo Torre Finds Out, available wherever you get your podcasts — but now he’s in the Star Wars breaking news game.

What began as me semi-satirically breaking Star Wars news has turned into me growing furious at every aggregator that's not linking to the episode. I just want the world to listen to us discuss jail baloney, the Giants, and Method Man's Riddler song. Is that too much to ask for https://t.co/obiyYiOnmr — Pablo Torre ‍☠️ (@PabloTorre) September 14, 2023

Yes, that’s right. You want Star Wars news, you turn to Pablo Torre! Don’t worry, Pablo, we’ve got you covered!

Of course, with the ongoing WGA writers’ strike still ongoing, there’s really not much Stephen can say at the moment, but he said he can basically confirm that he and his brother Donald are working on a Lando Calrissian project with Donald set to return to the role he picked up from Billy Dee Williams in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. It had been previously reported that it would be a series on Disney Plus, but Stephen says right now the idea is to do a movie. But given the game of telephone Hollywood has turned into right now amid the strikes, he can’t say much more. But fear not, Pablo can be an information broker between Stephen and the Walt Disney Company. May the Force be with him.

Check out the whole episode for a whole lot more conversation, including about the acclaimed Atlanta and more. And watch out for more from future Galactic Senator, Pablo Torre!

