The GM Shuffle break down Jonathan Taylor trade rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are treading on dangerous ground if they hope to retain Jonathan Taylor long-term. After not coming to terms on an extension, the Colts also didn’t trade the running back and added him to the reserve-PUP list, meaning that the star player is sidelined for at least the first four games.

Femi Abebefe joins Michael Lombardi on another episode of The GM Shuffle presented by DraftKings Network. Abebefe leads the discussion on the latest surrounding Taylor, discussing how the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins were revealed as the two teams interested in Taylor.

The duo then discusses the latest rumblings and rumors surrounding the last two holdouts in the NFL: Nick Bosa and Chris Jones. The latter is especially concerning because he has threatened to sit out until the trade deadline.

Lombardi then talks about why he believes that the Arizona Cardinals need to leave starting quarterback Kyler Murray on the side this season. Murray will miss at least the first four games of the season, recovering from his torn ACL, and the team is expected to lean on either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune in the interim.

This episode wraps with Lombardi talking about his list of the top coaches in the NFL. He adds in some stories about the late, great Gil Brandt.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

