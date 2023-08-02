Aaron Rodgers’ beef with Sean Payton, Jonathan Taylor’s Colts drama, USWNT among topics on latest GoJo episode

Aaron Rodgers has once again found himself in the middle of some NFL drama.

The New York Jets starting quarterback slammed Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton for his takedown of his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett.

That’s not the only drama making waves as NFL preseason games inch closer.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts still aren’t quite exactly seeing eye to eye. The Colts running back has requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay, who said the team would not deal their most explosive skill player.

What do Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. think of the Jets-Broncos heat? What about Taylor vs. Irsay?

They break it all down on today’s episode of GoJo.

