GoJo Podcast: Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald fallout, HR Derby among topics on latest episode

During a slow point in the sports calendar in July, controversies in college sports have given us something to discuss. On the latest GoJo Podcast with Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr., the two discuss the fallout of the Northwestern hazing scandal and Pat Fitzgerald firing. How much did Fitzgerald know and does it matter when speaking to his reputation? They also discuss former WVU basketball head coach Bob Huggins and the ongoing saga and potential legal battle that could ensue.

In lighter news, GoJo and Mike talk about the exciting storylines that came from the 2023 Home Run Derby. Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took home the crown but we won’t forget the great performances by young talent like White Sox OF Luis Robert, who played through an injury during the derby, as well as Orioles C Adley Rutschman, Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez and Rays OF Randy Arozarena.

Mike Sr. also talks a bit about the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament taking place out in Tahoe.

Show Breakdown

