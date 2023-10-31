JJ Redick breaks down the history of championship offseason trades

JJ Redick is back with a new episode of Islands in the League, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, and this time he’s looking back at whether offseason trades really work.

After giving a rundown of some past notable offseason trades, JJ comes to the conclusion that yes, some past offseason trades have brought about championships. But, if you look over the course of NBA history it’s really been a handful of star players who have been traded in the offseason and then go on to win an NBA title the following year. Sometimes, offseason trades take a few years to bear fruit. He highlights something Tim Legler recently talked about on an episode of Old Man and the Three Things — core continuity.

He says groups have to figure out how to win together. JJ points out that the Heatles didn’t win right away, they had to figure a few things out together. As for this year’s trades, the Suns have little continuity following basically a complete roster overhaul. Does he think a team led by KD, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is going to be awesome? Sure. But he says if you look at the Warriors, Bucks and Celtics, they all have core continuity.

JJ says the trade that really raised his eyebrows was the trade of Damian Lillard to the Bucks. He thinks Dame is the perfect fit for Giannis and gives the Bucks something they kind of haven’t had — somebody who can absolutely stretch the defense off the dribble, play pick and roll with Giannis and be a closer. JJ actually joined GoJo and Golic the day after the trade went down to share some of his additional thoughts.

As a knock-on effect of Dame getting dealt to the Bucks, Jrue Holliday wound up in Boston. JJ points out that the Celtics have some core continuity with Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown, Derrick White and Al Horford. Bringing in Kristaps Porzingis gives them a bunch of offensive optionality, meanwhile, when Dame is asked about the perimeter player who gives him the hardest time, JJ says he almost always points to Jrue. So he says that in his opinion, two teams made perfect trades and they have core continuity.

So he thinks that this could be another case, the seventh by his count, where an offseason trade of a star player yields a championship. But don’t sleep on Denver either, he reminds us, as they’re still a top contender as well.

Meanwhile, given that it’s Halloween, JJ also graded past NBA costumes on a scale of 1 to 10.

