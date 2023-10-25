O’Brien, Upshall talk Connor Bedard’s start as Missin Curfew joins DraftKings Network

The Connor Bedard era has begun. The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a 2-5 start through seven games despite having the top rookie in hockey. Bedard already has four points, netting his first two goals and adding two assists early in the season.

Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall are back with the latest episode of Missin Curfew as they join DraftKings Network. The pair open up this week’s episode by recapping the matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs. They break down the start to Bedard’s career and what it means for Chicago.

Taking a slight break away from the ice, O’Brien and Upshall briefly touch on the NFL and fantasy football. When they return to hockey, they take a new angle with the conversation about Bedard and develop a unique sponsorship opportunity for the rook. The episode ends with a discussion over the Winnipeg Jets’ attendance numbers to begin the season and what it could mean for the future of the franchise.

