Watch new episodes of Missin Curfew on DraftKings Network

Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O’Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall are bringing their unique hockey coverage to DraftKings Network! Check out the twice-a-week hourlong episodes for tales of missing curfew, breakdowns of hockey’s biggest stories and the guys attempting to do their best to cash in on the sports betting scene.

For the DraftKings Network premiere, the guys welcome Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper. In this captivating conversation, Cooper provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his world and the journey to becoming a championship-winning coach.

The episode kicks off with a recap of Cooper’s summer, and it becomes apparent that he’s not accustomed to having time off in June thanks to the Lightning’s recent Stanley Cup runs. Cooper discusses the importance of making adjustments heading into the new season, including his thoughts on the NHL being a copycat league and whether he’s keeping a keen eye on specific teams.

One of the highlights is Cooper’s take on playoff chaos in the first round and his bold assertation that “Game 1s are overrated.” He also shares insights into the highs and lows of a season, emphasizing the role of players in leading the charge. Cooper also dives into the importance of fitness testing and mentors in the coaching world.

For a taste of what to expect from DraftKings Network’s latest show, check out the recent season preview episode below.

