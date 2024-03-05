The Oscars are this Sunday and critical darling American Fiction is up for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor (currently +8000 for Jeffrey Wright on DraftKings Sportsbook), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (currently +4000 for Sterling K. Brown on DraftKings Sportsbook) and Best Picture (currently +8000 on DraftKings Sportsbook).

The logline for American Fiction on IMDb is as follows: “A novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of the hypocrisy and madness he claims to disdain.”

The film was written and directed by Cord Jefferson, who joined Pablo Torre on Pablo Torre Finds Out back in November.

Jefferson told Pablo back in November that after a stint at Gawker writing a lot about race and various racial incidents he got to a point where he didn’t like that his job was basically commenting on racial tragedy after racial tragedy. So when he left, he was thrilled to go to film and television because he could write fictional stories about people that bore no resemblance to reality. However, after finding that people still wanted him to write about stereotypes, he found the novel Erasure by Percival Everett.

Jefferson says what he set out to do when he made this movie is he wanted it to be a fun movie. He notes that race is a serious issue, with sometimes fatal consequences, but to only talk about these things in grave tones is a disservice to the human beings going through them. He says he wanted people to leave the theater smiling and laughing.

As much as Jefferson set out to make a fun movie, make no mistake, he is competitive and wants to win, including for some practical factors.

Speaking of the Oscar-nominated Jeffrey Wright above, Jefferson explained to Pablo the significance of having Wright in his first film.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

American Fictions: Why Oscar Contender Cord Jefferson (Still) Gives a F*ck

This fall, Emmy-winning screenwriter Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, Succession, The Good Place, Master of None) has become a major Oscar contender for his directorial debut movie, the forthcoming (and deeply funny) American Fiction. So we wanted to ask Cord the truth about awards, competitiveness, race, external validation, and happiness. Also, the Men In Black soundtrack.

VIDEO:

