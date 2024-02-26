Pablo Torre Finds Out ... what Ben Simmons can learn from the best bowler alive

Ben Simmons has birthed a lot of debate and discussion about his skill and desire to play basketball, or in some cases lack thereof both. There are plenty of people who are quick to criticize the former No. 1 overall pick for his seeming waste of natural talent. On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Pablo Torre even shared that he has a specific analogy when it comes to the former 76er and current Net.

"Sports is such a great case study in the ways in which people's desire to not look stupid make them worse at their jobs."



Ben is so afraid to go to the free-throw line, where he is a career sub-60 percent shooter, that he is now shooting less than one free throw a game! To quote Ryan Cortes, “pathetic.”

Pablo says Ben needs to do something different — be it Rick Barry-style underhand free throws or intentional bank free throws like some players in the Korean Basketball League. Maybe he should embrace techniques that have been long laughed at, especially if it will lead to fewer people laughing at him because he’s finally having success and trying something different!

With that in mind, Pablo wanted to find the foremost example of looking stupid with success as a sort of inspiration for Ben Simmons. So, he went bowling with Jason Belmonte.

What the World’s Greatest (Two-Handed) Bowler Can Teach You About Daring to Look Stupid

It’s easy to shot-shame a player at the free-throw line and athletes who throw funny. From the depths of that bullying and loneliness, though, a revolution is brewing, with adaptations so innovative that they may shame sports themselves. Pablo goes bowling with Jason Belmonte — the two-handed Tiger Woods of the lanes — and learns how to succeed in life while looking kinda stupid.

