Pablo Torre Finds Out ... what Mina Kimes & Dan Le Batard think Tom Brady will be like in the broadcast booth

Pablo spoke with Mina Kimas and Dan Le Batard on Pablo Torre Finds Out and he is fascinated by what we should expect from Tom Brady as he enters the broadcast booth for Fox next season and Greg Olsen is forced out.

During Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, Olsen touched a bit on what’s going on with Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on GoJo and Golic.

Getting back to Brady, Pablo brings up a recent clip of Brady that has gone viral which he says offers a glimmer of what he could be as an analyst. In the clip, Brady seemingly spoke with an edge and conviction, which makes him somewhat surprisingly interesting to Pablo. So how does Mina think Brady will do in just being handed a job others have to fight and scratch and claw their way to?

Mina says what she found interesting was not so much the substance of what Brady was saying, which was criticizing a QB using their legs instead of utilizing the presnap mastery Brady exhibited over his long career, but rather that we saw a glimpse that Tom Brady might actually be critical of players and especially QBs. Which is exactly what Dan is waiting for, Brady to be the bitter analyst excoriating Patrick Mahomes as not being as good as him and the NFL as a whole as mediocre.

Mina says if he does what he did in the clip that Pablo shared in the broadcast booth, and let’s say went in on Jalen Hurts if he were to struggle in a game Brady called, that would be the most controversial thing Brady has ever said or done. So if he were to do that, Mina would find that fascinating and she hopes that is the case.

Dan wonders if Tom thinks he will get his smart off in 15 seconds at a time, especially with enthusiasm and likability count for something. He thinks the fact that Brady cares so much could be a comfort when it comes to preparation, but it could also lead him to be overprepared and you can think you’ve got this handled and not have it handled because you’re not treating it as relaxed as Tony Romo did from the beginning.

Mina says she is optimistic about the depth of the tone and the depth of knowledge Brady is going to bring to the broadcast booth and because of who he is it will add a layer of interest. Dan meanwhile, does have some concerns ...

