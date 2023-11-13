Pablo Torre Finds Out ... what happens when you introduce Action Bronson to Accidental Bronson

On the latest Pablo Torre Finds Out, Pablo welcomed rapper/wrestler/actor/chef Action Bronson to the show. And he got all the big reveals.

Action Bronson reveals that he hasn't worn a pair of pants in 15-20 YEARS!!!







"The last time I put pants on I had an accident, and I never wore them again." pic.twitter.com/0l0sxPDaru — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) November 10, 2023

One of the things Pablo had to do while he had Action in studio was to introduce him to the world of Accidental Bronson. What is accidental Bronson you ask? Just take a look ...

Yes, that’s right, it’s an account dedicated to posts that sound like Action Bronson lyrics.

Prior to the discussion, Action was blissfully unaware of the account, and it’s always a crapshoot when a conversation begins with “I don’t know if you’re going to love this or hate this ...” but he went along with Pablo anyways.

Pablo explains his own Accidentally Bronson origin story, beginning with a tweet he sent from behind Carmelo Anthony at a New York Liberty game.

The Accidental Bronson account re-tweeted it and Pablo said he was like WTF is this? And he saw the account and realized ... these are EXACTLY things Action Bronson would say! As Action notes, real life is crazier than anything you could script. Preach!

So, of course, what comes next? Pablo has to have Action read some out and grade them!

Action Bronson reading @AccidentalBron's tweets is just *chef's kiss*



pic.twitter.com/o3pmdIf0Am — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) November 10, 2023

Not all of them slap, but some are absolute BANGERS! What a time to be alive!

For more content like this, make sure to check out new episodes of Pablo Torre Finds Out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. ET on the Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus and right here on DKNetwork.com!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Why Listening to Action Bronson Makes Us Happy

Action Bronson raps, cooks, paints, hosts, and acts (for Martin Scorsese, at least). He also has philosophical explanations for why A) he never wears pants, B) his go-to move is the headbutt, and C) nothing is better than a VHS tape. But Action Bronson had still never heard of the Accidental Bronson tribute account. Until now. Plus: AOL screennames, robot vacuum murder, and saggy balls.

VIDEO:

Check out the Pablo Torre Finds Out YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @pablofindsout and Pablo at @pablotorre.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!