Pablo Torre Finds Out ... does Troy Aikman really look like a white Jay-Z?

The inaugural non-mailbag mailbag episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out has been released to the world and ... boy ... it was something else.

And, of course, Pablo nearly broke the internet.

Pablo was co-hosting PTI and the guest was Troy Aikman. Of course, Pablo couldn’t resist interjecting himself and creating content for the podcast, so he asked Troy about his resemblance to HOV. And yes, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is aware the internet thinks he looks like white Jay-Z.

.@pablotorre really asked @TroyAikman if he was aware that he looks like a white Jay-Z.



His answer was incredible. pic.twitter.com/QeZV6R2oxo — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 3, 2023

So yes, Pablo was getting paid to do PTI and instead was cultivating content for his own show. But Pablo claims he was doing PTFO in addition to PTI, so get the story straight!

Meanwhile, the voicemails that Pablo got — dial 513-85-PABLO to leave yours — were really something else.

Some of the voicemails you guys sent us are so unhinged we had to share pic.twitter.com/heub1pG4vm — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Stugotz from the Dan Le Batard Show found a way to be a part of yet another show that is not his own.

We polled our colleagues to see what everyone's weed + sports watching routine is.@stugotz790: "On Sundays when I'm watching the NFL, no gummies, I just rip bong hits from the second the 1 o'clock games start to the second the Sunday night game is over."



‍ pic.twitter.com/Mo5pjcC1ra — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 3, 2023

For more content like this, make sure to check out new episodes of Pablo Torre Finds Out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. ET on the Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus and right here on DKNetwork.com!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Is Troy Aikman the White Jay-Z? Does LeBron Use Gmail? And More of Your Burning Curiosities, Solved

In the inaugural edition of our non-mailbag mailbag, Pablo answers audience voicemails with the truth about his TV doppelgänger, Stugotz’s bong hits, A-Rod’s centaur, Stanford’s mascot, poisoned Miami Heat fans, and one of the greatest sports tweets of all time.

VIDEO:

Check out the Pablo Torre Finds Out YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @pablofindsout and Pablo at @pablotorre.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!