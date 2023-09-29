Share All sharing options for: How to watch Simone Biles at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

American gymnast Simone Biles is making her comeback to the global stage at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Below we’v got a rundown of her full competition schedule along with viewing options throughout the event.

Biles earned a spot in the World Championships after topping the all-around standings earlier this month at the U.S. Women’s World Championships Selection Event. She finished with a total of 55.700, securing first place and cementing her spot at Worlds this year. She can advance to the individual medal rounds in Antwerp with a top 24 all-around finish in qualifying and top eight in the individual event rankings. Each nation can advance no more than two competitors, so her performance compared to the rest of Team USA will factor into her advancement.

Odds are not available at DraftKings Sportsbook for the World Championships.

Below is Biles’ full competition schedule and how to watch her in action at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. All times are listed in EDT and are subject to change.