Team USA roster for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships begins on September 30 and will last until October 8. It is being held in Antwerp, Belgium this year where athletes will be competing for an individual or team slot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The competition will be broadcast on NBC networks in the U.S.

Last year at the World Championships in Liverpool, the United States brought home the gold medal in the women’s team final and fifth place in the men’s team final. This is what qualified them for the World Championships in Antwerp this year.

Earlier this month was the U.S. Women’s World Championships Selection Event in Katy, Texas. Simone Biles topped the overall standings with a total of 55.700. Her fellow U.S. teammates Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely came in with a total of 55.300 and 55.000 for Blakely, leaving the competition in the top three which secured their spot on Team USA at worlds. Biles and the U.S. women won’t get their competition started until Sunday, October 1 during the second round of women’s qualifying sessions.

According to the competition schedule— during the qualifications, the gymnasts and teams can select themselves for the finals:

Team final men and women - best 8 countries All-Around final men and women - best 24 gymnasts Apparatus finals - best 8 gymnasts per apparatus

Odds are not available on DraftKings Sportsbook at this time.

Below is the complete list of women and men on Team USA at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. We also have the full schedule listed here for reference.

USA Team Women

Simone Biles

Joscelyn Roberson

Skye Blakely

Shilese Jones

Leanne Wong

Kayla Dicello (Traveling replacement athlete)

USA Team Men

Paul Juda

Asher Hong

Frederick Richard

Khoi Young

Yul Moldauer

Colt Walker (Traveling reserve athlete)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can view it via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. You might also be able to watch the events via FIG’s streaming platform All Gymnastics TV or on Olympics.com (territory restrictions apply).