Full TV schedule for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Antwerp, Belgium this year. The competition begins with the men’s and women’s qualifying sessions lasting from Saturday, September 30 through Monday, October 2. The final rounds will follow up on Tuesday, October 3 until the last day on Sunday, October 8. We go over where you can watch all the action.

The competition will be broadcast on NBC/CNBC in the U.S. If you aren’t around a TV, you can view it via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Odds are not available on DraftKings Sportsbook at this time.

Below is the TV and streaming schedule for the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp. All times are listed in ET and are subject to change.

Coverage of the event will also be available in some regions on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, the official Olympics app, and All Gymnastics TV (territorial restrictions apply). Broadcaster BBC holds the rights in the UK and Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.