United States wins women’s 4x100m relay at 2023 World Championships [VIDEO]

The United States won the women’s 4x100 meter relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday afternoon, running a championship record time of 41.03. Gabby Thomas closed the lead on Jamaica with a great third leg and Sha’Carri Richardson finished it off for Team USA to seal the win. Jamaica finished second with a time of 41.21 while Great Britain took bronze with a time of 41.97.

Jamaica came into the race a -225 favorite to win gold at DraftKings Sportsbook. The United States followed at +175 and Great Britain was +1200.

Make it 3⃣ for Sha'Carri in Budapest! @itskerrii anchored a World Championship record 4x100 time of 41.03 to earn another medal!#GeauxTigers | Peacock pic.twitter.com/wTpaq5RCPC — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) August 26, 2023

This is Team USA’s ninth world championship in the 4x100 and the country’s second straight after winning at Eugene, OR, last year. It is also just the third time that both the United States’ men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams have taken gold in the same year. This is also Richardson’s second gold in Budapest after winning the 100m earlier in the week.