United States wins men’s 4x100m relay at 2023 World Championships

The U.S. wins its first world championship in the 4x100 since 2019.

By Nick Simon
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023 Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The United States won the men’s 4x100 meter relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday afternoon, running a winning time of 37.28. This is Team USA’s ninth world championship and the country’s first since 2019. Noah Lyles finished it off for the team and captured his third gold medal at this year’s World Championships.

The USA came into the race a -280 favorite to win gold. Jamaica followed at +300 and Italy was +800.

More to come.

