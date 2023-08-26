How to watch women’s 4x100m relay finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest continue on Saturday, August 26 with the women’s final 4x100-meter relay, one of the most anticipated races of the day. The 4x100 heats wrapped up yesterday while the finals are scheduled for today at 3:53 p.m. ET and will air on CNBC and Peacock.

Last year in Oregon, the U.S. came in first place at 41.14 while Jamaica ended up right behind them at 41.18 in the 4x100m relay. For the race this year, track and field stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will meet up again with Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry of the U.S... However, this time Sha’Carri Richardson will accompany them after breaking the 100m record and dethroning Fraser-Pryce just days ago on her first Worlds team.

Jamaica is currently the heavy favorite to win the women’s 4x100m relay at DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 odds meanwhile, USA is runner-up at +120 followed by Great Britain at +700.

How to watch Women’s 4x100m Relay Finals

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 3:53 p.m. ET

Channel: CNBC

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Live

If you don’t have subscription access to Peacock or NBC Live, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.