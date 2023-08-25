 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noah Lyles wins 200m at 2023 World Championships

Lyles captured his third straight World Championship in the 200m.

By Nick Simon
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics

Noah Lyles won the men’s 200 meter race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday afternoon, running a winning time of 19.62. He beat out fellow United States sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who took silver with a time of 19.75, and Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, who took bronze with a time of 19.81.

This is the third straight 200m World Championship for Lyles, who is now just one shy of Usain Bolts’ record of four.

This caps a successful week for the 26-year-old from Alexandria, VA, as he successfully pulled off the double after winning the gold in the 100m. He ran a 9.83 in that race, beating out Tebego as well as U.K. sprinter Zharnel Hughes. He became the first man to pull off the 100m-200m double since Bolt accomplished the feat at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. We’ll see if he can pull it off at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.

