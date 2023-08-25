Noah Lyles wins 200m at 2023 World Championships

Noah Lyles won the men’s 200 meter race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday afternoon, running a winning time of 19.62. He beat out fellow United States sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who took silver with a time of 19.75, and Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, who took bronze with a time of 19.81.

This is the third straight 200m World Championship for Lyles, who is now just one shy of Usain Bolts’ record of four.

Noah Lyles wins the 200M, followed by Knighton and Tebogo pic.twitter.com/cV5UfhDVgt — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 25, 2023

This caps a successful week for the 26-year-old from Alexandria, VA, as he successfully pulled off the double after winning the gold in the 100m. He ran a 9.83 in that race, beating out Tebego as well as U.K. sprinter Zharnel Hughes. He became the first man to pull off the 100m-200m double since Bolt accomplished the feat at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. We’ll see if he can pull it off at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.