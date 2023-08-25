Shericka Jackson wins 200m, sets World Championships record

Shericka Jackson won the women’s 200 meter race on Friday afternoon, blowing past the field to set a World Championships record. Jackson finished with a time of 21.41, beating out American Gabby Thomas (21.81) and Sha’Carri Richardson (21.92).

Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, surpassing her previous best of 21.45. The all-time record belongs to Florence Griffith-Joyner, who ran it in 21.34 at the 1988 Olympics.

This race came four days after Jackson finished second to Richardson in the 100 meter race. Richardson set the World Championships record in that one and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished third.

All eyes will now be on Saturday’s 4x100 relay. The USA and Jamaica will be the top two teams and both teams have shown they could secure the team win to close out these World Championships in Budapest.