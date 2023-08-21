How to watch women’s 100m semifinals, finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships are underway in Budapest, Hungary, highlighting some of the world’s best track and field athletes. On Monday, August 21, the fastest women in the world will compete in the 100 meter dash. The semifinals are scheduled for 2:35 p.m. and the finals are scheduled for 3:50 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA and Peacock.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the current defending champ, winning the 2022 race with a time of 10.62. Countrywoman Shericka Jackson finished second with a time of 10.71 and Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-José Ta Lou rounded out the podium.

Heading into this year’s race, Fraser-Pryce is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +115 odds. Jackson follows at +225. Ta Lou is tied with American Sha’Carri Richarson at +400 odds.

How to watch Women’s 100m Semifinals, Finals

Date: Monday, August 21

Time: Semifinals: 2:35 p.m. & Finals: 3:50 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Live

If you don’t have subscription access to Peacock or NBC Live, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.