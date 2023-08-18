Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone out of 2023 World Championships with knee injury

The 2023 World Athletics Champions are set to get underway on Saturday, August 19 in Budapest, Hungary. This yearly competition pits the best of the best in track and field from around the world against each other. American hurdler-turned-sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was expected to participate in the 400-meter race but has been forced to withdraw due to a minor knee issue.

BREAKING NEWS: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the World Championships due to a minor knee issue, she announced via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/mBRYwutxSk — FloTrack (@FloTrack) August 11, 2023

McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the best hurdlers in the world. She won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both the 400 m hurdles and 4x400m relay. McLaughlin-Levrone holds the Olympic Games record and a world record for her 400 m hurdle time of 50.68 seconds. She set four world records in just over a year and became the first woman to ever break the 52-second and 51-second barrier in women’s hurdling.

Heats for women’s 400 meter race will begin on Sunday, August 20, with the semi-finals taking place on Monday, August 21 and the finals on Wednesday, August 23 as part of the afternoon session.