Major records under threat at 2023 World Athletics Championships

We go over which track and field records can be broken this year at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

By Brittany Jarret
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 World Athletics Championships is headed to Budapest, Hungary. The event will begin on Saturday, August 19 with sessions going on slightly over a week until it wraps on August 27. Once underway, we will find out which track and field champions are headed to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Faith Kipyegon (KEN) at -1100 as the favorite to win the women’s 1500m and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) as the men’s favorite at -650. The two champions will be racing in hopes to defend their world titles.

There are currently a few major records up for grabs at this year’s WAC. Below is a glance of athletes either at risk of losing their titles, planning to defend their titles or athletes who made it clear they’re going after another title.

100m:

400m:

800m:

1500m:

  • Faith Kipyegon will be defending her title
  • Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be defending his title

5000m:

Triple Jump:

If you aren’t nearby a TV, the WAC events can be viewed via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

