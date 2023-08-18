Major records under threat at 2023 World Athletics Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships is headed to Budapest, Hungary. The event will begin on Saturday, August 19 with sessions going on slightly over a week until it wraps on August 27. Once underway, we will find out which track and field champions are headed to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Faith Kipyegon (KEN) at -1100 as the favorite to win the women’s 1500m and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) as the men’s favorite at -650. The two champions will be racing in hopes to defend their world titles.

There are currently a few major records up for grabs at this year’s WAC. Below is a glance of athletes either at risk of losing their titles, planning to defend their titles or athletes who made it clear they’re going after another title.

100m:

Florence Griffith-Joyner holds a 35-year-old world record

Elaine Thompson-Herah plans to break Joyner’s record

400m:

Marita Koch holds a 38-year-old world record

Marileidy Paulino is the current title holder

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone aimed to break Marita Koch’s record (OUT—Injured)

800m:

Jarmila Kratochvílova holds a 40-year-old world record

Mary Moraa will be defending her title

Rivals Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson set to race for gold (Mu hasn’t announced participation yet)

Faith Kipyegon plans to break record “if the chance comes around to her”

1500m:

Faith Kipyegon will be defending her title

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be defending his title

5000m:

Faith Kipyegon could break the world record

Triple Jump:

Yulimar Rojas plans to defend title and break world record

If you aren’t nearby a TV, the WAC events can be viewed via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.