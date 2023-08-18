Where is the 2023 World Athletics Championships taking place this year?

For the first time in its illustrious history, the World Athletics Championships is headed to Hungray, as this year’s iteration of the biannual competition is at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. The venue was built specifically for this year’s event.

Budapest nearly hosted the 2007 iteration of the tournament, but withdrew its interest before the final bid deadline, with Osaka hosting that year’s iteration. Budapest had previously hosted the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 1989 and 2004, and also hosted the European Championships in 1966 and 1998.

This year’s World Athletics Championships will go from August 19-27, and will feature more than 2,000 athletes from 202 countries competing in the 49 events.

Storylines are abound at this year’s tournament, with some of the biggest ones coming on the sprinting side, as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the most decorated sprinter in World Athletics Championships history, is going for his sixth 100m title, while Fred Kerley is looking to become the first man to retain the men’s 100m crown since Usain Bolt.