How to watch World Athletics Championships on TV, via online stream

This year’s iteration of the World Athletics Championships will be held in Hungray for the first time, and all of the action from the biannual competition will be available to stream through NBCUniversal’s network of services.

Coverage of the nine-day meet will be spread across NBC, CNC and the USA Network, along with being available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. All of the coverage will also be available on Peacock, along with additional coverage of the field events. Certain events will also be streamed on a delayed broadcast on NBC.

This year’s meet starts at 2:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 with the men’s 2km Race Walk final, which will be on Peacock, and will go until the mixed 4x400 meter relay, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available on NBC. In total there will be 21 events across the first day of the meet.