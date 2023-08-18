 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full TV schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

We go over the TV schedule for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

By Brittany Jarret
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From August 19-27, some of the best track and field athletes in the world will be competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest for a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. We go over where you can watch all the action.

WAC will broadcast its’ track and field events on NBC, CNBC and USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV, you can view it via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fred Kerley (USA) is the slight underdog for the Men’s 100m race at +225 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) is the favorite at -105 for the Women’s 100m.

Below is the TV schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and all times are listed in ET.

Full TV schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Notable Events
Date Time (ET) Network Notable Events
Sat., Aug. 19 4:30-8 a.m. CNBC Heats/Qualifying
1-2:30 p.m. CNBC M100 (R1)
2:30-4 p.m. NBC Mixed 4x400 Relay
Sun., Aug. 20 3:30-8 a.m. CNBC Heats
10:30 a.m.-Noon CNBC M100 (SF)
Noon-4 p.m. NBC M100 (Final)
Mon., Aug. 21 1-4 p.m. USA Network W100, M110h
Tue., Aug. 22 12:30-4 p.m. USA Network W1500
Wed., Aug. 23 4-7:30 a.m. USA Network Heats/Qualifying
1:30-4 p.m. USA Network W400, M400h
Thu., Aug. 24 1-4 p.m. USA Network M400, W100h
Fri., Aug. 25 1:30-4 p.m. USA Network M200, W200
Sat., Aug. 26 1-4 a.m. CNBC WMarathon
1:30-4 p.m. CNBC 4x100 Relays
Sun., Aug. 27 1-3:30 a.m. CNBC MMarathon
12-2:30 p.m.* CNBC MMarathon
1-3:30 p.m. NBC W800
2:30-4 p.m. CNBC 4x400 Relays
*Delayed broadcast NBC Sports

