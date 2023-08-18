Full TV schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

From August 19-27, some of the best track and field athletes in the world will be competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest for a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. We go over where you can watch all the action.

WAC will broadcast its’ track and field events on NBC, CNBC and USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV, you can view it via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fred Kerley (USA) is the slight underdog for the Men’s 100m race at +225 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) is the favorite at -105 for the Women’s 100m.

Below is the TV schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and all times are listed in ET.