Simone Biles to return to competition at U.S. Classic in August

USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles will return to competition this August at the U.S. Classic. The event will take place from August 4-5 at Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. She will join a star-studded field competing at the event, on that includes fellow Olympic gold medalists Suni Lee and Jade Carey.

Biles will return to competition for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in July of 2021. It was there where she withdrew from the finals of the individual all-around competition, citing mental health issues and experiencing the “twisties” as reasoning for the withdrawal. She’d later compete in the beam final and earned the bronze medal in that event. Since then, there has been rampant speculation over Biles possibly retiring from competition. However, she has rebutted that speculation by re-affirming that she is focusing on her mental health.

Now competing at the U.S. Classic in August, Biles’ participation in the event will ramp up anticipation for her competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics next July.