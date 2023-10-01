How much money do winners receive at 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are underway in Antwerp, Belgium and they’ll be running through Saturday, October 14. Television coverage will begin on Tuesday, October 3 with the men’s team final and wraps on the 14th with the women’s all-around final.

Simone Biles is the big name to watch, but it will be a full field of athletes competing for international glory, a shot at the Olympics, and even some prize money. The Olympics are the bigger concern, but there is money to be won for the various events and all-around performances.

Here are the full payouts at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The prize money distribution was determined by the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique ahead of the three-event cycle covering the 2022, 2023, and 2024 World Cup Series. The full list is available in this PDF. Prize money listed below is in Swiss francs. On Sunday, October 1, the exchange rate was 1.09 US dollars to 1 Swiss Franc.

Individual event prize money

Individuals All-Around

CHF 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 400 300 200 100

Individuals apparatus (by apparatus)

CHF 1,000 750 500 300 250 200 150 100

Groups All-Around

CHF 2,000 1,000 500

Groups 5 and 3+2 (each)

CHF 2,000 1,000 500

Additional prize money to best ranked Individual gymnasty/group of the series

Individual all-around competition

CHF 5,000 3,000 2,000

Group all-around competition