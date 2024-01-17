Is the NBA awards eligibility requirement garbage?

Can Joel Embiid win back-to-back NBA MVPs? Will he even be eligible?

Amin was on a recent episode of Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols and Boogie Cousins, which drops new episodes every Monday at 6 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network, to discuss midseason NBA awards. Boogie and Amin said Embiid was the odds-on favorite ... if he can play the minimum 65 games needed to be eligible to win the award under the NBA’s new anti-load management measures.

The discussion continued for Amin with Charlotte over on Oddball, as he noted that Embiid is arguably playing BETTER this year than last year, but seems to be on track to fall short of reaching the 65-game mark.

Charlotte shared some quotes from Embiid, where he can’t control whether or not he gets sick or if his knee swells up. The ultimate goal, he notes, is to make the playoffs. So Charlotte feels like given the rules in place he just has to go to a place where he accepts that he can’t care about winning accolades as the only thing that really matters is winning a championship. That doesn’t mean Charlotte has to like it, however.

Amin says it gets interesting as Joel gets to speak from a place of privilege, as he’s already won an MVP award. But, Amin asks had he not already won an MVP, would his stance be different? Maybe! Charlotte says she feels like if Embiid continues to play better than he did last season and winds up playing 60 games instead of 65, it begins to feel like semantics or putting barriers in place just to have them.

Amin understands where Charlotte is coming from, but at some point he says he can’t give a player a grade for a test they didn’t take, even if Amin knows he knows the material backward and forward.

