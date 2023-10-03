Complete list of every starting goaltender for each NHL team in 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and fantasy hockey is almost back. Whether you’re doing research for your fantasy hockey league or just looking up the latest goalie depth charts, we’ve got a list of every team’s goaltenders for the upcoming season. You can also use this tool during the season with injury updates and depth chart movement.
To start things off, Tampa Bay Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy is the biggest injury to note heading into the season. He underwent back surgery a few weeks before opening night and is expected to be back after at least two months. That could last a bit longer depending on his recovery. For now, expect Jonas Johansson to operate as the starter but could split time with third string Matt Tomkins.
The biggest mover during the offseason was free agent Joonas Korpisalo, who joins the Ottawa Senators as the starting goalie. Veteran Jonathan Quick heads to the Big Apple as the Rangers backup behind Igor Shesterkin. After helping the Knights win the Cup, goalie Adin Hill signed an extension and should be the starter to begin the season ahead of Logan Thompson.
Some notable time-shares to consider heading into fantasy hockey include the Bruins, Devils, Kings, Canucks, Golden Knights, Canadiens and Sabres. Some of these situations will likely change during the course of the season depending on health and performance. We’ll try and update as these situations become more clear.
2023-24 NHL starting goaltenders
Atlantic Division
Starter: Linus Ullmark
Backup: Jeremy Swayman
Starter: Devon Levi
Backup: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Starter: Ville Husso
Backup: James Reimer
Starter: Sergei Bobrovsky
Backup: Spencer Knight
Starter: Jake Allen
Backup: Samuel Montembeault
Starter: Joonas Korpisalo
Backup: Anton Forsberg
Starter: Andrei Vasilevskiy (injured)
Backup: Jonas Johansson
Third string: Matt Tomkins
Note — Vasilevskiy is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season. Johansson should be the starter until Vasilevskiy is back.
Starter: Ilya Samsonov
Backup: Martin Jones/Joseph Woll
Metropolitan Division
Starter: Frederik Andersen
Backup: Pyotr Kochetkov/Antti Raanta
Starter: Elvis Merzlikins
Backup: Daniil Tarasov
Starter: Vitek Vanecek
Backup: Akira Schmid
Starter: Ilya Sorokin
Backup: Semyon Varlamov
Starter: Igor Shesterkin
Backup: Jonathan Quick
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Cal Petersen
Starter: Tristan Jarry
Backup: Alex Nedeljkovic
Starter: Darcy Kuemper
Backup: Charlie Lindgren
Central Division
Starter: Karel Vejmelka
Backup: Connor Ingram
Starter: Petr Mrazek
Backup: Arvid Soderblom
Starter: Alexandar Georgiev
Backup: Pavel Francouz
Starter: Jake Oettinger
Backup: Scott Wedgewood
Starter: Filip Gustavsson
Backup: Marc-Andre Fleury
Starter: Juuse Saros
Backup: Kevin Lankinen
Starter: Jordan Binnington
Backup: Joel Hofer
Starter: Connor Hellebuyck
Backup: Laurent Brossoit
Pacific Division
Starter; John Gibson
Backup: Lukas Dostal/Alex Stalock
Starter: Jacob Markstrom
Backup: Daniel Vladar
Starter: Jeff Skinner
Backup: Jack Campbell
Starter: Pheonix Copley
Backup: Cam Talbot
Starter: Kaapo Kahkonen
Backup: Mackenzie Blackwood
Starter: Philipp Grubauer
Backup: Joey Daccord/Chris Driedger
Starter: Thatcher Demko
Backup: Casey DeSmith
Starter: Adin Hill
Backup: Logan Thompson