Complete list of every starting goaltender for each NHL team in 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and fantasy hockey is almost back. Whether you’re doing research for your fantasy hockey league or just looking up the latest goalie depth charts, we’ve got a list of every team’s goaltenders for the upcoming season. You can also use this tool during the season with injury updates and depth chart movement.

To start things off, Tampa Bay Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy is the biggest injury to note heading into the season. He underwent back surgery a few weeks before opening night and is expected to be back after at least two months. That could last a bit longer depending on his recovery. For now, expect Jonas Johansson to operate as the starter but could split time with third string Matt Tomkins.

The biggest mover during the offseason was free agent Joonas Korpisalo, who joins the Ottawa Senators as the starting goalie. Veteran Jonathan Quick heads to the Big Apple as the Rangers backup behind Igor Shesterkin. After helping the Knights win the Cup, goalie Adin Hill signed an extension and should be the starter to begin the season ahead of Logan Thompson.

Some notable time-shares to consider heading into fantasy hockey include the Bruins, Devils, Kings, Canucks, Golden Knights, Canadiens and Sabres. Some of these situations will likely change during the course of the season depending on health and performance. We’ll try and update as these situations become more clear.

2023-24 NHL starting goaltenders

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins

Starter: Linus Ullmark

Backup: Jeremy Swayman

Buffalo Sabres

Starter: Devon Levi

Backup: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Detroit Red Wings

Starter: Ville Husso

Backup: James Reimer

Florida Panthers

Starter: Sergei Bobrovsky

Backup: Spencer Knight

Montreal Canadiens

Starter: Jake Allen

Backup: Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

Starter: Joonas Korpisalo

Backup: Anton Forsberg

Tampa Bay Lightning

Starter: Andrei Vasilevskiy (injured)

Backup: Jonas Johansson

Third string: Matt Tomkins

Note — Vasilevskiy is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season. Johansson should be the starter until Vasilevskiy is back.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Starter: Ilya Samsonov

Backup: Martin Jones/Joseph Woll

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes

Starter: Frederik Andersen

Backup: Pyotr Kochetkov/Antti Raanta

Columbus Blue Jackets

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Backup: Daniil Tarasov

New Jersey Devils

Starter: Vitek Vanecek

Backup: Akira Schmid

New York Islanders

Starter: Ilya Sorokin

Backup: Semyon Varlamov

New York Rangers

Starter: Igor Shesterkin

Backup: Jonathan Quick

Philadelphia Flyers

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Cal Petersen

Pittsburgh Penguins

Starter: Tristan Jarry

Backup: Alex Nedeljkovic

Washington Capitals

Starter: Darcy Kuemper

Backup: Charlie Lindgren

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes

Starter: Karel Vejmelka

Backup: Connor Ingram

Chicago Blackhawks

Starter: Petr Mrazek

Backup: Arvid Soderblom

Colorado Avalanche

Starter: Alexandar Georgiev

Backup: Pavel Francouz

Dallas Stars

Starter: Jake Oettinger

Backup: Scott Wedgewood

Minnesota Wild

Starter: Filip Gustavsson

Backup: Marc-Andre Fleury

Nashville Predators

Starter: Juuse Saros

Backup: Kevin Lankinen

St. Louis Blues

Starter: Jordan Binnington

Backup: Joel Hofer

Winnipeg Jets

Starter: Connor Hellebuyck

Backup: Laurent Brossoit

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks

Starter; John Gibson

Backup: Lukas Dostal/Alex Stalock

Calgary Flames

Starter: Jacob Markstrom

Backup: Daniel Vladar

Edmonton Oilers

Starter: Jeff Skinner

Backup: Jack Campbell

Los Angeles Kings

Starter: Pheonix Copley

Backup: Cam Talbot

San Jose Sharks

Starter: Kaapo Kahkonen

Backup: Mackenzie Blackwood

Seattle Kraken

Starter: Philipp Grubauer

Backup: Joey Daccord/Chris Driedger

Vancouver Canucks

Starter: Thatcher Demko

Backup: Casey DeSmith

Vegas Golden Knights

Starter: Adin Hill

Backup: Logan Thompson