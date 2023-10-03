The 2023-24 NHL regular season isn’t too far away after what was an eventful offseason. After the Vegas Golden Knights won their first championship in franchise history over the Florida Panthers, the 2023 NHL Draft gave us another phenom in center Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks selected the Regina Pats product with the first pick in the draft this summer. Free agency didn’t offer us much to talk about this season but there are pending free agents in Steven Stamkos, William Nylander and Elias Pettersson.

The Carolina Hurricanes enter the 2023-24 regular season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +800. The Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils come in at +900, while the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are +1000. The defending champs are +1200 to repeat.

Here we’ll go over the start date for the regular season and which teams are playing on Opening Night.

When does the 2023-24 NHL regular season begin?

The season begins on Tuesday, October 10. There are three games on the schedule for Opening Night. The Nashville Predators head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blackhawks and Bedard face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Seattle Kraken head to Vegas to take on the defending champs as they raise their championship banner.