The Underdogs discuss which team can pull off an upset in the Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The first round of the 2024 NFL playoffs was pretty chalky — minus one major upset in the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers’ demolition of the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers, led by a surging Jordan Love under center, now must take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Pack enter as 9.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But should the Niners be on upset alert after the Pack’s beatdown of Dak Prescott and the ‘Boys?

The Underdogs podcast previews the second round of the 2024 NFL playoffs and determines if any teams should be worried about being upset over the weekend.

Watch or listen to the full episode below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

The Best of The NFL Playoffs & The Worst in NBA History...

This week on “Underdogs,” Jordan and Peter break down the NFL Divisional playoff matchups. Then the guys turn their attention to five NBA teams who are underdogs every night, examining why the bottom of the league is historically awful.

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out more episodes of Underdogs on the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts! You can also follow Peter on X at @PeterKeatingNJ and Jordan at @JordanBrenner.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!