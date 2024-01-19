Jackie Redmond joins Missin Curfew to discuss William Nylander deal, role with WWE

If you are a hockey or a wrestling fan, you may be familiar with sports analyst Jackie Redmond. She is an analyst for NHL Network and a backstage interviewer for the WWE, working with the Monday Night Raw brand. Coming off covering the Winter Classic, Redmond joins Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien on the latest episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network.

The episode begins with the trio talking about what it was like for Redmond to cover the Winter Classic in Seattle. She was able to witness history as this was the first shutout in Winter Classic history with the Seattle Kraken winning over the Vegas Golden Knights.

O’Brien and Upshall then pick Redmond’s brain about what she thinks of the Toronto Maple Leafs giving William Nylander his eight-year, $92 million extension. They stick with the Maple Leafs and gauge the temperature of head coach Sheldon Keefe’s seat, which they believe is heating up.

The trio then shift to Redmond’s secondary gig with the WWE. They preview the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the end of January. O’Brien and Upshall want to know where Brock Lesnar has been.

Rumors are swirling that Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos could be on the move. He’s been linked to the Anaheim Ducks, who were recently in trade news after acquiring Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers for Jamie Drysdale. OB, in particular, thinks the pitch wouldn’t be hard to get Stamkos away from Tampa Bay and likes the idea of his going to the Ducks.

