New York Rangers accidentally post war room phone number ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

The Rangers accidentally leaked their war room number just hours before the draft. Yikes.

By Nick Simon
NHL: MAY 03 Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 - Penguins at Rangers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, this evening and every team around the league is prepping for the night. That includes the New York Rangers, who own the No. 23 pick in the first round.

Their social team took to Twitter this afternoon to simply share pictures of them getting their table ready for the draft. The problem? They accidentally doxxed themselves and leaked their own phone number. Yikes!

Ah man, that poor social media manager. One can only imagine the look of terror on their face when they realized what they had done. And before you get any ideas, they’ve already disconnected the number. So no, you will not be able to crank call the Rangers tonight while they are making important decisions about their future.

New York will have plenty of time to put their new number to use before making their selection. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes has projected them to take defenseman Oliver Bonk out of London with the pick.

