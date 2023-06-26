Bruins C Patrice Bergeron wins sixth Selke Trophy as top defensive forward

Is it another year in which we see Boston Bruins C Patrice Bergeron run away with the Selke Trophy? The 2023 NHL Awards show is Monday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Selke Trophy is given out each season to the best defensive forward. Here we’ll go over the nominees for the Selke and update you on the winner.

2023 NHL Awards: Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (winner)

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Update — Bergeron has won his sixth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward. Bergeron ran away with the award. Hischier finished second in voting while Marner was third.

Bergeron is the favorite to win the award again this season. The future Hall of Famer is the reigning Selke Trophy winner and has won the award five times in his career. That is the most by any NHL player in history.

Hischier is a finalist for the first time in his career after helping lead the Devils to their best season in over a decade. The New Jersey captain scored a career-high 80 points while skating over 19:00 minutes of ice time per game against the oppositions toughest competition. Hischier was also a crucial member of the Devils’ penalty kill, which ranked in the top-5 in the League.

Usually known for his offense, Marner is a Selke finalist for the first time in his career. He was top-25 in shorthanded ice per game and was second in shorthanded goals per 60 among forwards with at least 150:00 minutes on the kill. Aside from Marner’s defensive play, he also finished the regular season with 99 points.