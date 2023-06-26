Bruins G Linus Ullmark takes home Vezina Trophy for top goaltender in 2022-23

The Vezina Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender each season. The 2023 NHL Awards show is set for Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the draft will take place on Wednesday-Thursday. Here we’ll go over the nominees for Vezina Trophy and update you on the winner.

2023 NHL Awards: Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (winner)

Update — Ullmark wins the Vezina beating out Sorokin and Hellebuyck. This isn’t really a surprise either. Bruins C Patrice Bergeron also won the Selke Trophy. This is Ullmark’s first Vezina trophy nomination and win.

Final voting for the Vezina.



Linus Ullmark takes home 22 out of a possible 30 first-place votes. pic.twitter.com/H6OL9vkBr0 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 27, 2023

Ullmark is the favorite to win the Vezina by a wide margin this season. He led the NHL in wins (40), goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.938) for the Bruins, who finished with the most points in a regular season in NHL history.

Hellebuyck finished this season tied for third with 37 wins and tied for fourth with a .920 save percentage for the Jets. Winnipeg was able to make the playoffs thanks in part to Hellebuyck, who enters the final year of his contract. There are rumors he could be moved to another team to sign a long-term extension this offseason.

Sorokin helped the Islanders make the postseason again, finishing in the top-10 in wins, GAA and SV% while seeing the sixth-most shots in the NHL. Sorokin also led the NHL with six shutouts this season. This is the first time Sorokin is a Vezina Trophy finalist. He finished sixth in voting last season.