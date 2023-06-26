Oilers C Connor McDavid wins third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

The 2023 NHL Awards show will take place on Monday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The 2022-23 NHL season gave us some historic performances. One of those was courtesy of Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid, who is the favorite to take home another Hart Trophy for NHL MVP. Here we’ll go over the nominees for Hart Trophy and update you with the winner after the announcement.

2023 NHL Awards: Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Update — Nothing to see here. Just McDavid cruising to his third MVP award.

The nominees are all forwards and among the top scorers in the NHL. McDavid had 153 points this season to lead all scorers. He outscored second place by 25 points, his teammate Leon Draisaitl, who isn’t a nominee. McDavid’s point total was the highest by a player since 1996, when Mario Lemieux scored 161 points for the Penguins.

Pastrnak scored a career-high 113 points with 61 goals, leading the NHL in even strength goals (43), game-winning goals (13) and shots on goal (407). The Bruins also finished with the record for most points by an NHL team in the regular season. This is the first time Pastrnak is a Hart finalist in his career.

Tkachuk is also a first-time finalist after scoring 109 points (40 goals) in 79 games for the Panthers. While the Panthers regressed in the regular season they still snuck into the playoffs. Tkachuk was also one of the tougher forwards to play against all season.