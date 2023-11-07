Oilers to place goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers are placing goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers on Tuesday. Campbell signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Oilers during free agency prior to the 2022-23 season. Campbell has four years remaining on his contract, worth an average annual value of $5 million per season. If Campbell clears waivers, he could be sent to the AHL or traded to another team.

Campbell, 31, was signed under the impression he’d be the starting goaltender for Edmonton. That wasn’t the case last season as rookie Stuart Skinner would steal the job from Campbell. Skinner appeared in 50 games last season while Campbell played in 36 games. Skinner also played in 12 playoff games for Edmonton last season to Campbell’s four. Last season, Campbell was awful, going 21-9-4 with a 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage.

So far this season, neither goalie has played well. The Oilers have seen enough of Campbell to let him go completely. He has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 GAA and .873 SV% through five games in 2023-24. The Oilers are 2-8-1 to start the season despite Stanley Cup aspirations going into the campaign. C Connor McDavid did miss two games but is back in the lineup. Edmonton’s slow start could mean the team misses out on the postseason altogether.

As for replacements for Campbell as the backup goalie, the team does have Calvin Pickard in the minor leagues. He has NHL experience and could be brought up to serve as backup. Olivier Rodrigue is the other minor league goaltender who could see starts in the NHL. The Oilers also could explore a trade for a better goaltender or look to sign a free agent goalie.