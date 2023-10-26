Report: NHL to suspend Senators C Shane Pinto 41 games for violating gambling policy

The NHL is going to suspend Ottawa Senators C Shane Pinto 41 games for violating the League’s gambling policy, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger and confirmed by Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman. The NHL is expected to announce the news on Thursday and we can expect a statement from the Senators on the matter. It’s unclear what Pinto did to spark the suspension in relation to gambling.

Update — Per Friedman, Pinto’s suspension began with the start of the Senators’ season. It also wasn’t dependent on Pinto signing a contract with Ottawa.

Pinto, 22, has yet to appear in a game this season. The Senators are 3-3-0 so far in 2023-24. Pinto entered this season without a new contract and is a restricted free agent. It’s likely this suspension had been looming and the Senators opted not to sign Pinto. He had 35 points (20 goals) in 82 games last season for Ottawa.

We could see Pinto serve the suspension and then sign with the Senators later in the season. Ottawa could also trade the forward to another team after the suspension is served. We could also see Pinto appeal the suspension in some instance to try and get the punishment shortened. At this point, we’ll wait and see what the League says when the news is announced.